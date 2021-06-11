Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Montreal
June 11 2021 8:37am
04:31

Weekend Entertainment

From the Euro 2020 kicking-off to bike-riding lessons for kids in Lafontaine Park, there’s no shortage of activities to keep Montrealers busy this weekend. Jay Walker joins Global’s Laura Casella with his top picks

Advertisement

Video Home