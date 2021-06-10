Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
June 10 2021 8:59pm
01:59

Vicious cycle leads to bike and bike part shortages

The pandemic has seen a significant rise in interest in cycling, while challenges to the global supply chain have meant there are fewer bikes and bike parts available. Paul Johnson reports.

