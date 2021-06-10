Menu

Canada
June 10 2021 7:05pm
01:19

Alberta expands eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine second dose

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announces expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine second doses in the province.

