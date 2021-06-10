Entertainment June 10 2021 2:31pm 00:50 Inuit art to be displayed on Hudson Bay building The installation features replications of pieces from artists Glenn Gear and Peatr Thomas, which currently appear in the Winnipeg Art Gallery’s Qaumajug, just across the street. Winnipeg’s historic Hudson’s Bay building showcases Indigenous artwork <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7938776/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7938776/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?