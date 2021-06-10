Global News Morning Saskatoon June 10 2021 10:55am 03:32 Adopt a Pet: Poppy the Kitten It’s that time of the week again! Brooke Weisbrod with Saskatoon SPCA joins Global News Morning for Adopt a Pet with Poppy, a talkative kitten looking for a home. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7937861/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7937861/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?