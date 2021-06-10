The Morning Show June 10 2021 10:51am 02:42 Catching up with the cast of ‘In the Heights’ on premiere day The cast of the highly-anticipated film, ‘In the Heights,’ checks in with The Morning Show to talk about the making of the movie ahead of the premiere in theatres today. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7937832/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7937832/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?