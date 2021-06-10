Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
June 10 2021 10:14am
03:54

Catch a glimpse of the rare ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse

Astronomy professor Paul Delaney explains the significance of the annular solar eclipse that was seen across Canada and when you can expect the next one.

