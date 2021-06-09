Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
June 9 2021 9:01pm
03:06

Edmonton weather forecast: Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Here’s meteorologist Jesse Beyer’s Wednesday, June 9, 2021 evening weather forecast for Edmonton, Alberta and the surrounding area.

