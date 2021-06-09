Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - UN agency details new ‘digital seal’ as countries mull COVID-19 vaccine passports

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
June 9 2021 9:00pm
02:15

Canadian tariffs causing some furniture prices to spike.

Canadian tariffs on furniture imported from China and Vietnam are leading to price increases of 200 percent or more. Kylie Stanton reports.

Advertisement

Video Home