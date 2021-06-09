Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Saskatoon
June 9 2021 10:53am
03:58

Tech gifts for dads and grads

Whether it’s graduation or Father’s Day, tech specialist Marc Saltzman has gadget gifts for dads and grads this June.

Advertisement

Video Home