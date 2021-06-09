Global News Morning BC June 9 2021 9:48am 04:11 Sea to Sky Gondola carts set to start rolling Friday General manager Kirby Brown discusses enhanced security that will be in place as the Sea to Sky Gondola carts start rolling <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7934125/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7934125/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?