2SLGBTQ+ June 9 2021 9:32am 03:43 Pride Month in Winnipeg June is Pride Month and Global News Morning's Kahla Evans checks in with the Rainbow Resource Centre to talk about the importance of Pride Month to the 2SLGBTQ+ community.