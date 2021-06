Warning: Disturbing content. Police have identified the Muslim family killed in a hit-and-run in London, Ontario: Salman Afzaal, 46; his wife Madiha Salman, 44; their daughter Yumna Afzaal, 15; and Salman’s mother Talat Afzaal, 74. Fayez Afzaal, 9, is the lone survivor. Jeff Semple spoke with friends of the family, and witnesses of the attack.