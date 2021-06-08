Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
June 8 2021 9:40pm
02:38

Nation reels from alleged hate crime in London, Ontario

The country is still reeling from the Sunday attack in London Ontario that killed four members of a family, who police say were targeted because they were muslim. Aaron McArthur reports.

Advertisement

Video Home