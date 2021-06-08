Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
June 8 2021 9:01pm
01:26

Edmonton reveals Arc card smart fare transit payment system

The City of Edmonton’s Arc card will soon become the newest way for transit riders to pay for fares across the region. Sarah Komadina explains how it works.

Advertisement

Video Home