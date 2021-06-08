Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
June 8 2021 8:44pm
01:06

Aquatic invasive species co-ordinator on illegal releasing of pet fish

Saskatchewan Aquatic Invasive Species Co-ordinator Jeri Geiger talks about the negative impacts of illegally releasing pet fish into the province’s water bodies.

Advertisement

Video Home