emergency departments
June 8 2021 8:15pm
01:48

Nurse speaks on ER problems

A Winnipeg nurse says the city’s emergency departments are losing skilled nurses due to burnout, exhaustion and workloads and many more will follow suit unless changes happen soon. Brittany Greenslade reports.

