Global News at 5:30 Toronto June 8 2021 6:22pm 02:00 Muslim community reacts to attack against family in London, Ont. The Muslim community is reacting to an attack in London, Ont., on Sunday that left four family members dead and a young boy in hospital. Farah Nasser reports. Montreal’s Muslim community horrified over attack in London, Ont. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7932601/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7932601/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?