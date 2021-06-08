Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
June 8 2021 9:25am
03:33

Co-Sleeping With A Pet

A new study dispels the myth that children who share a bed with a pet get less quality sleep. PERFORM Chair, Jennifer J. McGrath joins Global’s Laura Casella to discuss the surprising results

