Global News at 11 BC
June 8 2021 2:04am
01:48

BC’s Muslim community mourns the targeted attack in London, Ontario

Members of BC’s Muslim community are shocked but not surprised of the targeted attack in London, Ontario. Aaron McArthur reports.

