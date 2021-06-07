Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
June 7 2021 9:38pm
01:48

New twist on an old telephone scam

Fraudsters have a new way of convincing people to visit malicious websites, by convincing them to call a toll-free number. Global’s Consumer Matters reporter Anne Drewa tells us what to watch out for.

Advertisement

Video Home