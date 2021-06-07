Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
June 7 2021 8:53pm
02:10

IIO investigates police chase in which child under 12 was injured

B.C.’s independent police watchdog is investigating a chaotic police chase in Merritt that ended with two people injured, including a child under the age of 12. Grace Ke reports.

Advertisement

Video Home