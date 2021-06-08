Man charged with attempted murder after Merritt, B.C. police shootout

Send this page to someone via email

A Fort St. John, B.C. man is facing a string of serious charges after a shootout with police in Merritt that led to the injuries of two people, including a child.

On Sunday, a Merritt RCMP officer tried to stop a truck that had failed to stop for police earlier and was believed to have been involved in a theft in Lytton.

Shots were exchanged between police and the occupants of the truck before it was finally stopped, RCMP said.

Forty-six-year-old Gerald Cooper of Fort St. John was taken to hospital in custody and has been charged with five counts of attempted murder with a firearm and one count of flight from police.

He is due in court on Wednesday.

A child believed to be under the age of 12 was also in the truck and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

B.C.’s Independent Investigations Office has been called in to review the case. Anyone with dashcam video of the incident is asked to contact Merritt RCMP.