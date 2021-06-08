Menu

Comments

Crime

Man charged with attempted murder after Merritt, B.C. police shootout

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted June 8, 2021 7:25 pm
Click to play video: 'IIO investigates police chase in which child under 12 was injured' IIO investigates police chase in which child under 12 was injured
WATCH: B.C.'s independent police watchdog is investigating a chaotic police chase in Merritt that ended with two people injured, including a child under the age of 12. Grace Ke reports.

A Fort St. John, B.C. man is facing a string of serious charges after a shootout with police in Merritt that led to the injuries of two people, including a child.

On Sunday, a Merritt RCMP officer tried to stop a truck that had failed to stop for police earlier and was believed to have been involved in a theft in Lytton.

Click to play video: 'Child and male suspect injured in high-speed chase in Merritt' Child and male suspect injured in high-speed chase in Merritt
Child and male suspect injured in high-speed chase in Merritt

Shots were exchanged between police and the occupants of the truck before it was finally stopped, RCMP said.

Forty-six-year-old Gerald Cooper of Fort St. John was taken to hospital in custody and has been charged with five counts of attempted murder with a firearm and one count of flight from police.

He is due in court on Wednesday.

Read more: Police pursuit, gunshots shatter quiet Sunday afternoon in Merritt, B.C.

A child believed to be under the age of 12 was also in the truck and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

B.C.’s Independent Investigations Office has been called in to review the case. Anyone with dashcam video of the incident is asked to contact Merritt RCMP.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
