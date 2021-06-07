Menu

Education
June 7 2021 8:09pm
02:00

New quarantine rules don’t apply to schools: Alberta education

Last month, the provincial government announced new quarantine rules for those deemed close contacts. However, Alberta Education said they do not apply to schools. Julia Wong reports.

