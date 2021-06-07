Education June 7 2021 8:09pm 02:00 New quarantine rules don’t apply to schools: Alberta education Last month, the provincial government announced new quarantine rules for those deemed close contacts. However, Alberta Education said they do not apply to schools. Julia Wong reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7929545/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7929545/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?