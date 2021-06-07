Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
June 7 2021 6:23pm
02:21

University not replacing toppled Egerton Ryerson statue

A statue of Egerton Ryerson was pulled from its perch by demonstrators Sunday. Shallima Maharaj reports.

