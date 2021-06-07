Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
June 7 2021 6:48am
06:11

Bluenose II Prepares to Set Sail to Celebrate Centennial Anniversary

Ahead of setting sail to celebrate the Bluenose’s 100TH anniversary, we chat with Captain Phil Watson about what’s in store for the Bluenose II this Summer.

