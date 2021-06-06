Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
June 6 2021 8:49pm
03:59

Edmonton weather forecast: June 6

Here’s Kevin O’Connell’s Sunday, June 6 weather forecast for Edmonton, Alberta and the surrounding area.

