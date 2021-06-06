Menu

Global News at 10 Weekend Saskatoon
June 6 2021 7:41pm
01:37

Renowned researcher joins USask VIDO lab to study coronaviruses

A new researcher at the University of Saskatchewan is studying the deadly coronavirus and other viruses that could cause other health crises.

