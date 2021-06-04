Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
June 4 2021 6:53pm
01:32

Toronto to open supervised swimming at beaches Saturday

The slight return to normalcy with the reopening of 10 supervised swimming beaches also causes some concern about large gatherings at Toronto’s beaches. Mark Carcasole reports.

