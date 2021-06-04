Global News at 5:30 Toronto June 4 2021 6:53pm 01:32 Toronto to open supervised swimming at beaches Saturday The slight return to normalcy with the reopening of 10 supervised swimming beaches also causes some concern about large gatherings at Toronto’s beaches. Mark Carcasole reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7923443/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7923443/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?