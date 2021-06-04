First Nation works with SMU anthropologist to search site of former Shubenacadie Residential School

One week after the harrowing discovery of 215 First Nations children buried at former residential school site in Kamloops, a search team has been mobilized to sweep the grounds of the only residential school in the Maritimes. As Elizabeth McSheffrey reports, Sipekne’katik First Nation Chief Michael Sack says he hopes the team finds nothing, and that the search will help settlers understand the trauma and pain Indigenous peoples have endured at the hands of the state and Catholic Church.