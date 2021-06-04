Nova Scotia outlines new COVID-19 isolation strategy for rotational workers

Nova Scotia chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang outlined on Friday a new isolation approach for rotational workers, stating that beginning June 8, the COVID-19 vaccination status of rotational workers will determine whether they need to isolate when they return to Nova Scotia and may allow them to shorten, or eliminate, the two-week quarantine required under COVID-19 public safety measures. Strang added that testing “will remain a key part of this approach.”