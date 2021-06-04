Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Montreal
June 4 2021 10:02am
01:07

Accident closes highway 40 near Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue

Early morning commuters were in for a traffic nightmare Friday after a truck slammed into an overpass sign near the Morgan exit of highway 40. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines has the story

Advertisement

Video Home