Global News Morning Toronto
June 3 2021 9:47am
05:00

Non-fungible tokens explained: What are they and how do they work?

The ‘Charlie Bit My Finger’ video that caught the world by storm has sold for over $761,000. BlockChainLab co-director, Henry Kim, discusses the hype behind NFT investments.

