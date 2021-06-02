Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
June 2 2021 9:22pm
01:57

B.C. paramedic crisis: woman waits for more than an hour at Skytrain station

A woman fell and broke her hip at the Metrotown Skytrain station. She waited more than an hour for an ambulance. Jordan Armstrong reports.

