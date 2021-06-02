Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
June 2 2021 7:01pm
02:33

Former employee calls for private sports camps regulation

A former employee of a private sports camp in Saskatchewan alleges her old boss sexually harassed her. She’s calling for governments to better regulate the sector.

