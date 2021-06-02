Menu

Global News Morning BC
June 2 2021 11:33am
03:47

One egg at a time: Vancouver’s attempt to control resident Canada Goose population

Sonia Sunger talks to Dana McDonald about the easier, gentler way the City of Vancouver is using to control its ballooning Canada Goose population.

