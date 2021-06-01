Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports
June 1 2021 6:31pm
02:42

BC Place preps for fans and events

BC Place is ready to safely welcome fans and events back into the stadium. Global BC ‘s Jay Janower was given an exclusive tour of the stadium and it’s new protocols.

Advertisement

Video Home