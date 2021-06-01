Sports June 1 2021 6:31pm 02:42 BC Place preps for fans and events BC Place is ready to safely welcome fans and events back into the stadium. Global BC ‘s Jay Janower was given an exclusive tour of the stadium and it’s new protocols. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7912755/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7912755/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?