Canada June 1 2021 5:16pm 02:00 N.S. tourism industry show concern regarding reopening plan As businesses prepare to reopen there are still concerns from the tourism industry about the lack of clarity and consistency with our reopening plan. Alicia Draus reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7912361/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7912361/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?