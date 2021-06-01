Global News Morning Saskatoon June 1 2021 10:30am 03:38 Video marketing trends on this month’s ADvice Ryan Townend with William Joseph Communications joins Global News Morning on this month’s ADvice to talk about video marketing trends, and how to make your company’s video stand out. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7910602/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7910602/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?