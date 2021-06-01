Menu

Global News at 11 BC
June 1 2021 1:44am
02:02

Displays of support for Residential school victims

Show of solidarity as people commemorate the victims and survivors of the Residential school system by wearing orange shirts. Catherine Urquhart reports.

