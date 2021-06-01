News June 1 2021 12:51am 01:21 Regina MLA helps pull woman, cat from Wascana Creek A lucky chance encounter for one Regina pet owner as she was struggling to rescue her cat from a creek, when an MLA was running by at just the right time. Taz Dhaliwal explains. ‘What a blessing’: Regina MLA helps pull woman, cat from Wascana Creek <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7909940/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7909940/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?