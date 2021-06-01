Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News
June 1 2021 12:51am
01:21

Regina MLA helps pull woman, cat from Wascana Creek

A lucky chance encounter for one Regina pet owner as she was struggling to rescue her cat from a creek, when an MLA was running by at just the right time. Taz Dhaliwal explains.

Advertisement

Video Home