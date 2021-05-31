Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
May 31 2021 10:07pm
01:46

Woman accused of courtroom attack charged with attempted murder

The 53-year-old woman who allegedly stabbed another woman in BC Supreme Court courtroom has now been charged with attempted murder. Rumina Daya reports.

