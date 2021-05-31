Global News Hour at 6 BC May 31 2021 9:47pm 02:11 Will B.C.’mix and match’ COVID-19 vaccines? Keith Baldrey reports on whether the ‘mix and match’ philsophy will be used in B.C. when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7909758/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7909758/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?