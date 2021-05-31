Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton May 31 2021 8:57pm 03:01 Edmonton weather forecast: Monday, May 31, 2021 Here’s meteorologist Jesse Beyer’s Monday, May 31, 2021 evening weather forecast for Edmonton, Alberta and the surrounding area. Northern Alberta to start month of June under heat warning <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7909705/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7909705/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?