Northern Alberta to start month of June under heat warning

A heat warning was issued for parts of northern Alberta on Monday afternoon, with Environment Canada warning people in the affected region to take precautions to avoid heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

“Temperatures reaching or exceeding 29 C combined with overnight lows near 14 C are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday,” the weather agency said on its website.

“Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.”

Global Edmonton meteorologist Jesse Beyer said the heat will be the result of an “upper ridge in the jetstream,” leading to “warm, dry conditions for the next few days across Alberta.”

“As of now, it looks like the warm trend will start to break on Thursday, as many (regions) will be back into the mid-20s,” he said. “(Some areas) could be looking at some rain and cooler temperatures for the weekend, bringing relief for many.”

Don't say "it's summer, enjoy the heat." This is dangerous to many like the elderly and very young. Not everyone has A/C or access to a way to cool off. Many are isolated to homes due to mobility issues. Long exposure to hot temps can lead to heat exhaustion/stroke. Be kind. https://t.co/aRRMSgXOcZ — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyer) May 31, 2021

Environment Canada warned that young children, pregnant women, older adults and people with chronic illnesses are those who need to be the most careful in hot temperatures.

The weather agency advised people to drink lots of water, spend time in cool places and to watch for signs of heat illness. People were also advised to try and do their outdoor activities during cooler parts of the day.

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather alert, click here.

