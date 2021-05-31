Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Northern Alberta to start month of June under heat warning

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted May 31, 2021 7:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Edmonton afternoon weather forecast: Monday, May 31, 2021' Edmonton afternoon weather forecast: Monday, May 31, 2021
Here's meteorologist Jesse Beyers's Monday, May 31, 2021 Global News at Noon afternoon weather forecast for Edmonton, Alberta and the surrounding area.

A heat warning was issued for parts of northern Alberta on Monday afternoon, with Environment Canada warning people in the affected region to take precautions to avoid heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

“Temperatures reaching or exceeding 29 C combined with overnight lows near 14 C are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday,” the weather agency said on its website.

“Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.”

Global Edmonton meteorologist Jesse Beyer said the heat will be the result of an “upper ridge in the jetstream,” leading to “warm, dry conditions for the next few days across Alberta.”

“As of now, it looks like the warm trend will start to break on Thursday, as many (regions) will be back into the mid-20s,” he said. “(Some areas) could be looking at some rain and cooler temperatures for the weekend, bringing relief for many.”

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada warned that young children, pregnant women, older adults and people with chronic illnesses are those who need to be the most careful in hot temperatures.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Dehydration, cramps among the common symptoms of heat exhaustion 

The weather agency advised people to drink lots of water, spend time in cool places and to watch for signs of heat illness. People were also advised to try and do their outdoor activities during cooler parts of the day.

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather alert, click here.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android

Story continues below advertisement

Watch below: Some Global News videos about heat exhaustion.

Click to play video: 'What is heat exhaustion?' What is heat exhaustion?
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagWeather tagAlberta weather tagSpring tagHeat Warning tagSpring weather tagAlberta heat warning tagNorthern Alberta weather tagJune Weather tagNorthern Alberta heat warning tagJune weather in Alberta tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers