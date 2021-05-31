Canadians have a responsibility to face the dark past of residential schools ‘head on’: Horgan
British Columbia Premier John Horgan addressed the B.C. Legislature on Monday, after the discovery of the remains of 215 children in a mass grave on the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, calling it “unimaginable.” He added that for legislators, acting on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action is the “least that we can do” to address the terrible legacy of residential schools.