Global News at 10 Regina May 31 2021 5:18pm 01:50 Summer camp ‘revamp’ as Saskatchewan permits overnights in Step 2 of reopening The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over yet, but with lower case counts and higher vaccination rates, Saskatchewan has given overnight summer camps for kids the green light. Summer camp ‘revamp’ as Saskatchewan permits overnights in Step 2 of reopening <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7909069/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7909069/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?