Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
May 31 2021 5:18pm
01:50

Summer camp ‘revamp’ as Saskatchewan permits overnights in Step 2 of reopening

The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over yet, but with lower case counts and higher vaccination rates, Saskatchewan has given overnight summer camps for kids the green light.

Advertisement

Video Home