May 31 2021 3:51pm
01:14

Ontario to allow limited number of fully-vaccinated health-care workers to watch Toronto Maple Leafs game in-person

When asked about allowing a limited number of “fans” to view the Toronto Maple Leafs game 7 playoff game against the Montreal Canadiens in person on Monday – said fans being health-care workers fully vaccinated against COVID-19 – Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams said it’s a way for the government to “honour” these workers. Williams added the health-care workers will be distanced and they’re aware of proper infection prevention and control procedures.

