Fully vaccinated healthcare workers allowed inside arena for Game 7 Leafs vs. Canadiens in Toronto

Fully vaccinated frontline healthcare workers will be allowed into Scotiabank Arena to watch the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Montreal Canadiens in Game 7 Monday night.

The news comes just a day after Minister Lisa MacLeod rejected the proposal originally brought forward by Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown to allow vaccinated workers inside.

“Following discussions with the Chief Medical Officer of Health, Toronto Public Health and hospital partners, I am happy to announce that they have signed off on allowing 550 fully vaccinated frontline health care workers, including hospital and long-term care staff, to be invited to attend Game 7 of the series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens at Scotiabank Arena tonight,” Premier Doug Ford said in a statement Monday morning.

A spokesperson for MacLeod had denied Brown’s proposal saying it would not meet the current guidelines under Ontario’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Brown had pointed to Quebec health officials allowing 2,500 masked fans to attend Game 6 at the Bell Centre.

Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) will cover the cost for the workers who will also be getting a jersey of their own.

“There’s nothing Team Ontario can’t do when we are all working together and I can’t think of a better way to support the Blue and White in this crucial game than having our health care heroes cheer them on in person. Go Leafs go!” Ford’s statement continued.

The province said it has not yet decided how it will distribute the tickets.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

The winner will meet the Winnipeg Jets in the next round.