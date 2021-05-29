Menu

Global News Morning BC
May 29 2021 1:44pm
03:50

New book detailing global climate emergency

Award-winning author, Tony Hiss, explains how his new book examines the urgency of the environmental emergency and how Canada is doing its part.

